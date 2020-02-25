Police: Man charged after victim shot during robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 18-year-old is facing felony charges after Montgomery police say he shot a man during a robbery.
Decortavious Woodall is charged with two counts of robbery first degree and two counts of assault first degree.
According to court records, the robbery happened on February 13th in the 200 block of Kroy Drive. Woodall attempted to rob two men of a Ford F-150 at gunpoint. During the robbery, Woodall shot one of the two victims twice in the chest.
Woodall was later taken into custody and charged. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $100,000 bond.
