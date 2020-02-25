Man wanted for Lowndes County shooting turns self in

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted on attempted murder charges in Lowndes County has turned himself in.
According to Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West, Justin Lawrence turned himself in Monday night.
Lawrence was wanted for a shooting that happened on Harry Road Friday.
Lowndes County Sheriff Office Investigator Nicholas Cognasi, the victim had been transported by personal vehicle to Vaughn Regional Medical Center in Selma. He has sustained gunshots wounds to his chest and the abdomen and was taken by helicopter to Tuscaloosa Regional Hospital.
Cognasi says he was last listed in critical but stable condition.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.