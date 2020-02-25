Police: Man shot ex-wife and her boyfriend before parade

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama say a fatal shooting near a Mardi Gras parade route was the result of domestic violence.
News outlets report a man was killed and a woman was critically wounded Monday just before the start of a parade in Mobile.
Police arrested 49-year-old Anthony Orr hours after the shooting. He’s charged with several counts including murder.
Officials say the female victim is Orr’s ex-wife and the male victim was her boyfriend. Authorities say Orr had threatened to kill the man Sunday. He was also arrested last week on a domestic violence harassment charge.
No weapon was recovered when Orr was arrested.
