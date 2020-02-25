Prattville teen charged with attempted murder after fire set to victim’s bed

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a fire Sunday, according to the Prattville Police Department.
Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said the case involved a bed being set on fire while the victim was sleeping in it. Upon further investigation, including an interview with the teen, it was determined the fire was set with the intention of killing the victim.
The teen was arrested and charged with attempted murder, and she is also facing an assault on a police officer charge stemming from the arrest. She was placed in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $75,000 bond.
The suspect is being charged as an adult, but her identity has not been released.
