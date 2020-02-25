2 sentenced to prison for 8-county armed robbery spree

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men convicted for a 2018 armed robbery spree across central Alabama are headed to federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. of the Middle District of Alabama.
Marcus Greathouse, 41, of Opelika, will spend six years in prison while Branden Tyrone Matthews, 32, of Camp Hill, will serve more than seven years. Both will also be under supervised release for three years.
Court documents show that over an eight-month period in 2018, Matthews went on a robbery spree that touched eight Alabama counties.
Greathouse was found to have taken part in three of the 10 robberies, which happened from January to August of that year. They include:
- Jan. 26, 2018 - O’Reilly Auto Parts in Auburn
- June 20, 2018 - Auto Zone in Alexander City
- July 13, 2018 - Auto Zone in Opelika
- July 25, 2018 - Auto Zone in Eufaula
- July 28, 2018 - O’Reilly Auto Parts in Tallassee
- July 30, 2018 - Dollar General in Hurtsboro (Greathouse participated)
- Aug. 4, 2018 - Dollar General in Roanoke
- Aug. 5, 2018 - Dollar General in Montgomery
- Aug. 12, 2018 - O’Reilly Auto Parts in Tallassee (Greathouse participated)
- Aug. 16, 2018 - Dollar General in Greenville (Greathouse participated)
Court records indicate the suspects used a pellet gun in the robberies.
In addition to serving time, the men will have to restitution. Greathouse’s restitution has not yet been determined, but Matthew’s has been set at more than $11,000.
