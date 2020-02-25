Vote for ASU to win $50,000 Home Depot “Retool Your School” competition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University needs your vote to make some much-needed improvements on campus. ASU is part of online competition with other historically black colleges and Universities for a $50,000 grant from Home Depot.
The competition is called “Retool your School”. Since Home Depot started this program in 2009, it has as invested more than $2 million dollars to update, upgrade, and uplift HBCU campuses. In this competition, 10 schools will be awarded $50,000 each.
Alabama State University actually won the $50,000 award back in 2017. It used the money to make improvements to its student health center by installing new cabinets, fresh paint, and new ceiling tiles. The grant provided all the supplies needed to update the facility and volunteers did all the work.
You can help Alabama State University land one of those grants. All you have to do is vote online here. You can vote as many times as you want, and you can even vote through social media. Just use the hashtag #ASU_RYS20 on Instagram or Twitter.
Find out more about the "Retool Your School” here.
