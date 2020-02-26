Ala. AG hosting 3-day seminar on Medicaid fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is hosting a national seminar this week on Medicaid fraud.
Instructors and students from the offices of attorneys general around the country will be in Montgomery over the next three days for training sessions on techniques to better identify, analyze and prosecute cases of Medicaid fraud and other related issues.
“The training is integral to having an effective and efficient Medicaid Fraud Control Unit,” said Barbara Glezner, Executive Director of the National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units. “Without the training, these professional people wouldn’t know exactly where to look or how to get the providers who defraud the Medicaid program. So it’s essential to have training.”
Control units handle matters such as provider fraud against Medicaid agencies, as well as theft and abuse against residents of facilities that receive Medicaid funds.
