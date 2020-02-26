Alabama Fire College shows benefits of home sprinkler systems

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sprinkler systems save lives. That’s the message the Alabama Fire College sent Wednesday when it demonstrated a controlled home burn simulation for state lawmakers.
Officials set up two rooms side by side, one with sprinklers and the other without. What happened next showed the difference in how fire spreads.
“What you’ll find is that the sprinkler systems typically activate within about 15 to 25 seconds," said Alabama Fire College Executive Director Matt Russell. "The temperature of the ceiling reaches about 155 degrees. The sprinkler will activate and the system...is designed to keep the fire in check simply to allow the occupants to escape.”
According to Russell, the majority of people who die in residential fires are not killed by burns. “They die from smoke inhalation,” he said, “the toxic environment, the plastics that are in structures today cause a toxic environment.”
The fire college is urging anyone building a new home to have sprinkler systems installed. Russell says the financial cost is about 1.5 percent of the cost of the construction of a new home. But, he added, we should be asking the cost of not installing a system.
