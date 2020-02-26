Auburn downs Ole Miss to extend home streak

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The No. 15 Auburn Tigers (24-4, 11-4) had no issues with Ole Miss (13-15, 4-11) this go around, beating the Rebels 67-58 to extend its home winning streak to 19 consecutive games inside Auburn Arena.
Last time these two teams met, Auburn had to overcome a 19-point deficit and win in double-overtime. Tuesday night, the Rebels would never lead and it was Auburn this time building the double-digit lead, going up by as much as 14 points.
Isaac Okoro returned to action for the Tigers, posting 10 points in his first game back since Auburn’s Feb. 12 win over Alabama.
Senior center Austin Wiley led the way in scoring for the Auburn Tigers as he finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
In the second half, Ole Miss would hang around, tethering to Auburn as the Tigers built its largest lead of the second half at 12 points with 5:34 to play only to see the Rebels slice that down to as small as four points.
While Auburn never trailed, it was still a win hard-earned. Ole Miss made timely runs and shot 89.5 percent from the free-throw line, making 17 of 19 attempts.
On tab next for the Tigers is a road date with the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats. That game tips off Saturday from Rupp Arena at 2:45 p.m.
