Campaign launched in Opelika aims to increase recycling

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A recycling campaign in Opelika aims to increase the number of families who recycle. and get them to recycle correctly.
The campaign is also an effort to promote recycling the right way. Recycling correctly prevents contaminating recycling loads.
The director of Keep Opelika Beautiful said one way their doing this is through Captain R20, a recycling superhero determined to teach how to property recycle and spread the importance of recycling throughout the community.
The director said they’ve been spreading this message though fun and creative ways.
“This superhero is so much fun,” said Tipi Miller with Keep Opelika Beautiful. “He's a true superhero because you never know when you're going to see him. He's just going to jump out and get kids excited at different programs, schools, and events. We're trying to educate the citizens, whether that is a 90-year-old or a 9-year-old, about the importance of recycling, but also what can be recycled in Opelika.”
According to Keep Opelika Beautiful, recycling in the city is an easy way to help the environment. There are two full-service recycling centers on Jeter Avenue and 8th Avenue. Curbside recycling is also an option.
