Cooler today, and getting colder!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a warm Tuesday with highs near 70°, a gradually cool-down is now underway... temperatures are hanging in the 40s and 50s this morning, which is several degree colder than where we were early yesterday morning.
Slightly cooler - but still fairly seasonable - air stays in place Wednesday; we will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A weak upper wave moves through on Wednesday, but it will be moisture-starved, and any rain that falls from these will be very spotty and very light.
Most will stay dry!
Thursday will be even colder still with morning temperatures near 32° and afternoon highs only expected to climb into the lower 50s.
First Alert: In the long range, there are some signals showing up for a strong storm system in the March 3-5 (Tuesday - Thursday) timeframe. This could include the potential for some strong storms - we have tons of time to watch new data and update the forecast accordingly.
