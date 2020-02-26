Crews battle house fire on Montgomery’s Honeysuckle Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery firefighters responded to a house fire around 6:30 Wednesday morning where initial reports indicted children may have still been inside.
Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames coming from a front window in the one-story home, located in the 3700 block of Honeysuckle Road, near Dalraida Elementary School.
Several units attacked the flames while others entered the home and made a search without finding anyone.
The Montgomery Fire Department says the homeowner arrived on the scene while crews were battling the blaze and confirmed there was no one inside. The fire department later confirmed those statements with a secondary search.
No injuries were reported to civilians or fire department personnel. The cause of the fire is being investigated by MFR Investigations.
