Decomposed remains found in Bessemer sanitary sewer Tuesday afternoon

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A body was found in a sanitary sewer at 31st Street and Exeter Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
The body was found by sewer workers Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office does not know much about the remains, including age or sex, due to their condition.
Officials say the remains were found Tuesday afternoon when Jefferson County Environmental Services had crews doing a follow-up on overflowing sewers. They were visually checking sewer lines to help with proper drainage and discovered the body after removing a manhole cover.
The coroner’s office says it is difficult to determine foul play due to the circumstances.
