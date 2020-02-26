Eagles playing for each other during 15-game winning streak

The Eagles are shooting their competition out of the gym. 11 of their 15 wins have been by 10 or more points. They’re outscoring opponents by an average of 16.1 points per game. They’re scoring 89.5 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from the three-point line. Faulkner’s opponents are scoring just 71.9 points per game while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and around 31 percent from three.