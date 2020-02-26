Home invasion suspect dies 2 days after being shot

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man at the center of an Elmore County home invasion investigation has died two days after the incident, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.
Franklin said 39-year-old Charles Bowne died at an area hospital shortly before noon Wednesday.
Bowne was shot four times, including once in the head, around 5 a.m. Monday when a homeowner heard noises and found the man in his living room.
Sheriff’s deputies and first responders arrived at the home on Clemons Road in the Flatwood Community where Bowne was found in critical condition. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Franklin said Bowne and the homeowner knew each other but that the relationship was “casual”.
The homeowner, who hasn’t been identified, is not facing any charges at this point and the sheriff says his investigation has basically concluded.
Franklin said by law the case will have to be presented to a grand jury, though he wasn’t sure when that would happen.
