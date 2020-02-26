Judge reduces sentence for teen who killed friend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County judge amended a 14-year sentence he gave a man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter. On Wednesday, he ordered Fisher Shipes to serve 30 months.
On May 19, 2018 Shipes, during a party that included alcohol consumption, aimed a shotgun he believed to be unloaded at 19-year old Christian Mullins and pulled the trigger.
Shipes, also 19 at the time, first denied involvement but later admitted to the shooting. During his first sentencing hearing last month, he apologized to Mullins family.
Unlike the 14 years sentence, Shipes must serve the full 30 months and will not be considered for parole
Judge Butch Binford also ordered him to serve three years probation after his release from prison.
