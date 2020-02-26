Man charged with murder in January shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in a Montgomery shooting that claimed the life of 30-year-old Brandon Zeigler.
Jeffery Sanders, 38, is charged with murder.
According to court records, Sanders was charged in connection to the January shooting which took place in the 2800 block of Vaughn Road Plaza. At the scene, police found Zeigler who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Zeigler was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Court records say Sanders pulled out a gun and shot Zeigler while the two were arguing.
Sanders was placed in custody by U.S. Marshals and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.