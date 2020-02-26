Mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell arrested for false reporting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The mother of the 15-month-old infant that is the center of Tennessee Amber Alert has been arrested and charged with false reporting by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Megan Boswell, the mother of Evelyn Mae Boswell, was arrested Tuesday night as investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation work to figure out where the infant could be.
Megan’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested Saturday in North Carolina after being found in a stolen vehicle connected to the case.
Evelyn was last seen Dec. 26. 2019 but wasn’t reported missing until Feb. 18. TBI says they are unsure what took anyone so long to report the child missing.
A petition is now calling for state legislators to make it illegal for individuals to wait too long before reporting a missing infant. “Evelyn’s Law” would make it illegal to wait longer than 24 to 72 hours to report a missing child.
More than 15,300 people have signed the petition. The goal is to get 25,000 signatures.
If you are interested, you can sign the petition at change.org.
