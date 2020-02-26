Motorcyclist fleeing ALEA State Troopers crashes on I-85

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A motorcyclist was injured after crashing during a police chase Wednesday afternoon along Interstate 85, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers.
ALEA State Trooper Michael Carswell said the motorcyclist struck a trooper vehicle before crashing near mile marker 45 in Macon County.
The biker, who suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody. No injuries were reported to civilians or law enforcement, Carswell confirmed.
The reason for the chase was not immediately clear, nor was the identity or possible charges of the suspect.
An investigation is ongoing.
