Pike Animal Shelter hosting grand re-opening event

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike Animal Shelter in Troy is hosting a grand re-opening open house Saturday.
The shelter is inviting the public to see the changes it’s made. With the shelter under new management, the facility and many day-to-day procedures involving the animals have been updated.
"Primarily what we want to do this weekend is allow people to come in and see the changes that have been made inside the facility, meet and greet with the staff, meet the animals, and find out about ways they can help," said the shelter’s director Jacob Fannin.
Though the open house is not an adoption event, community members will be able to view the animals and give them a forever home should they wish.
