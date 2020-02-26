Topgolf Swing Suite, laser tag headed to Wind Creek Casino in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Topgolf Swing and Suite and a laser tag fun center are headed to Wind Casino and Hotel in Atmore.
According to Wind Creek Hospitality, the indoor laser tag area will offer role-play-style games and competitive sporting events including tactical and precision game configurations. Infrared beams will be fired at infrared-sensitive target vests worn by players.
The Topgolf Swing Suite will be an “immersive experience” Wind Creek Hospitality said.
“With a massive screen and a selection of exciting virtual games, the Topgolf Swing Suite delivers a one-of-a-kind simulation that's fun for golfers and non-golfers alike,” according to a release.
The entertainment lounge will also feature food and beverage services.
“Families are a priority for us; the more entertainment options we can offer, allows Wind Creek to be a complete entertainment destination. We are happy to be able to offer this to the families in Atmore, Escambia County, and all surrounding counties,” Property Manager for WCA Tim Ramer said.
The family entertainment center is expected to open in spring 2020, according to a release.
