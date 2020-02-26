Woman arrested for animal cruelty after dead, malnourished horse found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Jefferson County have arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges after her dead, malnourished horse was found by a Sheriff’s deputy.
On February 21, deputies were called to investigate a large hog in the Patton Ferry Road area. When at the scene, a deputy noticed a deceased horse in a barn. They said the horse appeared to be malnourished.
Deputies also said based on the condition of the horse’s body, it appeared to have been deceased for some time.
Contact was made with the horse’s owner, Jennifer Moseley. Authorities say she had no explanation as to what caused the horse’s death or why it had not been buried properly.
Moseley has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and failure to bury the body of a deceased animal. Bonds totaled $8,500.
