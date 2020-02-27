Bill to regulate occupational taxes heads to governor’s desk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill requiring municipalities to go through the state legislature before instituting or raising an occupational tax cleared one of its last hurdles in the state legislature Thursday afternoon.
The bill passed the Alabama Senate 27-7 and will be sent to the Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk.
Supporters said this bill would give people who live outside of a municipality a voice in the matter.
“It’s simply having the ability to be represented,” said Sen. Clyde Chambliss, R-Prattville, on the Senate floor. “What we’re talking about is my ability to have a voice.”
Chambliss echoed throughout the debate that the bill does not prevent municipalities from having occupational taxes.
About two dozen Alabama municipalities already have an occupational tax.
Rep. Chris Sells, the House sponsor of the bill, said about 60,000 people travel into Montgomery for work.
The bill said municipalities could keep their occupational tax if enacted prior to Feb. 1, 2020. However, the City of Montgomery passed a 1 percent occupational tax Feb. 18.
“Why are we trying to stop and hamper local government?” Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison, D-Birmingham.
Coleman-Madison proposed an amendment that would change the date from Feb. 1 to the day the Act is adopted. This amendment failed 25-6.
“It’s really none of our business. This is a municipality issue,” said Sen. David Burkette, D-Montgomery. “Why is this legislative body treating Montgomery County this way? Why are we being treated this way?”
Those against the bill said it takes power away from municipalities.
“This is about taking a tool away from the City of Montgomery,” said Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro. “So it’s okay with those cities to prosper and do what they do with the money they are collecting from those taxes, but it’s not okay for other cities.”
Singleton proposed an amendment that would allow cities to increase the occupational tax by .5 percent without going through the state legislature. It failed 23-9.
City of Montgomery leaders have spoken out about the bill. The day after the city’s 1 percent tax was passed, Mayor Steven Reed spoke to reporters about the vote, saying it was conducted in support of a city’s ability to govern.
