Charles Henderson cruises to 5A finals

The Trojans cruised to a 40-point victory, 68-28 behind 25 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists from Niaira Jones. She scored 24 of her 25 points in the second half, turning into a walking bucket. She finished 7 of 11 from the field and 4-for-6 from three. She also connected on 7 of 10 free throws.