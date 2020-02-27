Charles Henderson cruises to 5A finals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Charles Henderson took on Center Point in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Girls Class 5A semifinals Wednesday and came away with a win.
The Trojans cruised to a 40-point victory, 68-28 behind 25 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists from Niaira Jones. She scored 24 of her 25 points in the second half, turning into a walking bucket. She finished 7 of 11 from the field and 4-for-6 from three. She also connected on 7 of 10 free throws.
Charles Henderson led just 17-13 after the first quarter but turned up the intensity defensively in the second quarter. The Eagles of Center Point were grounded in the second period, scoring zero points. The Trojans led 26-13 at the break.
Center Point managed just seven points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth. Charles Henderson scored 24 points in the third and another 18 in the fourth to outpace the Eagles by a total of 51-16 after the game’s opening quarter.
Charles Henderson remains undefeated at 28-0. Center Point finishes the season 23-6.
“I’m proud of my girls. We knew coming in they were very aggressive in what they had. We prevailed in the end, especially in the second half," said Charles Henderson head girls basketball coach Dyneshia Jones.
The Trojans will take on Madison Academy in the Class 5A championship game Saturday at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.