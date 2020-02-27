Chilly, quiet next few days...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready: as you step out the door this morning you will definitely feel a difference! We are much colder to start our Thursday than we were any other day of this week so far, and it looks like even afternoon temperatures will struggle to warm up.
We saw a few showers yesterday, but now the sky has cleared and we are left with chilly temperatures in the 30s to kick off our day.
Thursday will be the beginning of a nice stretch of quiet days... after a very cold start, afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 40s and low 50s due to a consistent wind from the northwest that is allowing drier air to return to our atmosphere.
By Friday, we are still cold with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s. Thankfully, if you are not a fan of the cooler than normal temps, you will like the fact that afternoon highs will be closer to either side of 60° by Friday afternoon, and the weekend is even warmer still with highs more seasonably in the low/mid 60s.
First Alert: In the long range, there are some signals showing up for a strong storm system in the March 3rd-5th (Tuesday - Thursday) timeframe. This could include the potential for some strong storms... we have tons of time to watch new data and update the forecast accordingly.
