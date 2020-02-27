Excessive bail denied in child abuse case involving MPS teacher

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Excessive bail was denied in a child abuse case involving a Montgomery Public Schools teacher.
Montgomery District Judge Pamela Higgins denied the state’s request to increase Michael Bradley’s bond from $8,000 to $250,000 during a hearing Thursday.
Bradley, a teacher at Floyd Middle Magnet School, is charged with one count of school employee having sexual contact with a student under 19 and sex abuse, second degree.
Bradley was put on paid leave following allegations he had inappropriate contact with a 12-year-old female student on campus. The defendant appeared in court with a group of supporters.
During the hearing the state argued neither their office nor MPD was involved in setting Bradley’s bail and feels it should be increased. The defense argued against raising Bradley’s bail stating he has a stellar reputation, no criminal record, and a host of supporters from the military and the community who speak highly of his character.
Higgins asked the state whether Bradley was a flight risk, and they couldn’t offer any supporting evidence citing the greater concern was for children whom he may come in contact with.
“I am absolutely not going to increase his bond without grounds,” Higgins stated.
The defense fought against barring Bradley from all children and childcare facilities, stating he has young grandchildren and attends a church with a daycare on campus.
Higgins said she would consider imposing additional bond conditions, which would be outlined in an order.
According to a Montgomery Public School webpage, Bradley was a geography and civics teacher at Floyd and had been with the district for six years. He previously taught at Wilson Elementary and then Carr Middle School before coming to Floyd Middle Magnet.
