Generals march on to 7A title game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee Generals took the court Thursday in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 7A semifinals for boys basketball. Looking for a trip to the state finals Saturday, the Generals (32-1) pushed past Oak Mountian Eagles (22-9) 65-57 to secure their spot in the title game.
Lee’s win was powered by a huge third quarter in which the Generals doubles Oak Mountain’s output in the third quarter 22-11 after leading just 24-23 at halftime.
Senior guard De’marquiese Miles filled out a stat line of 20 points, 3 assists and 4 steals with zero turnovers. Jamari Smith added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Deyunkrea Lewis chipped in with another 12 points.
The defense for Lee was stifling. The Generals notched 10 steals against Oak Mountain.
Lee will go for its first state title in school history Saturday at 5:45 p.m. The Generals will take on the winner of the Fairhope-Mountain Brook matchup.
