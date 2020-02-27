Heart Month encouraging Americans to move for better heart health

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Heart Association is wrapping up its Heart Month to raise awareness about heart disease and to start the conversation about preventing it.
The American Heart Association says physical activity, getting up and moving, even if it's just a little, can improve your heart health.
The Heart Association recommends adults get moving at least 150 minutes, which is 2.5 hours, every week. It also suggests adding moderate to high-intensity muscle-strengthening activity like weights or resistance work at least two days per week. If you can increase the amount of physical activity to 300 minutes, or five hours a week, you can do yourself even more favors.
The American Heart Association says when you move more, you lower your risk of heart disease and stroke, type 2 diabetes, and colon and lung cancers, you get better sleep, better bone health and balance, fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety, and less weight gain.
Auburn Montgomery has a program called Warhawk Fit that will help you assess just how healthy your heart is and get you on a path to making it healthier. It is a cardiovascular disease prevention program that includes an extensive health and fitness assessment, along with a detailed explanation of testing results. you can learn more about it here.
The American Heart Association also offers some tips to help you stay motivated to move. You can find those tips and the Heart Association’s recommendations here.
