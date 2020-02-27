Judge dismisses lawsuit in state Democratic Party leadership fight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin has dismissed a lawsuit filed to determine control over the Alabama Democratic Party’s leadership.
Griffin’s dismissal comes months after former longtime Chairwoman Nancy Worley filed suit to block state Rep. Chris England from taking over as the party’s chair.
Griffin said he was dismissing the case because the Court “lacks jurisdiction over what appears to be an intra-political-party dispute regarding the officer elections and governance” of the party.
Worley and her supporters claimed an election to install England as the party leader was illegitimate despite it being supported by the Democratic National Committee.
