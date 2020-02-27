Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-NERVOUS DEMOCRATS
Sanders' rise fuels Dems' angst over keeping House control
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are increasingly anxious about Bernie Sanders and the damage they feel the party's presidential front-runner could do to their prospects of retaining House control. There are also growing questions about what, if anything, Speaker Nancy Pelosi should do about it. Sanders has been the big winner in Democrats' initial presidential contests, and the self-proclaimed democratic socialist could be heading toward more victories within the next week. Many of the seats Democrats won in the 2018 elections as they built a House majority are from moderate swing districts where lawmakers fear voters would rebel if the party nominates Sanders to head their ticket in November.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-GEORGIA
Fight by 2 Republicans for Georgia Senate seat unnerves GOP
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler has been in her post less than two months, and she's already drawn a serious challenger for her seat from a fellow Republican. Rep. Doug Collins had wanted the appointment to the vacant seat, but Georgia's governor named Loeffler instead. That's set up a fight between two visions of the GOP's future. Loeffler is a wealthy businesswoman who top Republicans hope will appeal to suburban women who have fled a party taken over by President Donald Trump. Collins is popular among conservatives and was one of Trump's fiercest defenders during the impeachment hearings. Voters will decide in November.
LIMIT ON LAWSUITS
Georgia Senate bill aims to limit lawsuits in the state
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate bill backed by Republicans aims to take on the tall task of limiting lawsuits in state courts, citing high legal costs faced by businesses. Senate Bill 415 is sponsored by state Sen. Steve Gooch of Dahlonega. The bill would change the information that could be provided to jurors trying civil cases and limit the amount of time someone has to bring a product liability lawsuit, among many other provisions. The bill was heard by a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday, though no vote was taken. The executive vice president for the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association spoke forcefully against the legislation.
SPECIAL EDUCATION VOUCHERS
Bill: Widen Georgia aid for students to go to private school
ATLANTA (AP) — Supporters of broadening a Georgia program that pays for special education students to attend private schools say changes would meet its original mission. But opponents say it's another attack on the state's public schools. The Senate Education and Youth Committee heard testimony Wednesday on Senate Bill 386, but did not take a vote. Now, Georgia's scholarship program grants money only to students who have individualized education plans. The bill would also give scholarships to students with accommodation plans under section 504 of the federal Rehabilitation Act. Those students may be performing on grade level but need some kind of help.
STATE OF THE JUDICIARY-GEORGIA
Chief justice: Turn law libraries to legal self-help centers
ATLANTA (AP) — The chief justice of Georgia's Supreme Court says the state needs to do more to help people who can't pay for lawyers. Chief Justice Harold Melton said Wednesday that he wants to turn county law libraries into legal self-help centers across the state. Lawyers once relied on those libraries for research, but most now do their research online. Melton noted that the model is already working in the city of Albany, where the Dougherty County self-help center aids 40 litigants per day.
ELECTION 2020-TRUMP
Campaign to open Trump community centers to woo black voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's campaign is stepping up its outreach to black Americans as it tries to claw away support from the traditionally Democratic voting bloc ahead of November's general election. Trump's campaign is announcing Wednesday that it is opening 15 “Black Voices for Trump Community Centers” in the coming weeks in major cities in battleground states. The offices will feature a line of campaign swag adopting the “woke” label, videos of prominent Trump surrogates like Diamond and Silk explaining their support for the president and pamphlets outlining the president's record. The retail spaces will be the campaign's first field offices targeted at a specific demographic group.
HURRICANE RELIEF FUNDS
Georgia officials announce long-awaited hurricane relief
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor and agriculture commissioner have announced $347 million for farmers recovering from Hurricane Michael. The announcement comes nearly a year and a half after the hurricane caused billions of dollars in damage to southwest Georgia. Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says producers in Georgia’s timber, dairy, beef, poultry, fruit and vegetable and pecan industries will be eligible to apply. Uninsured infrastructure losses will also be covered. Black says he hopes payments will start going out this spring.
CHARCOAL COMPANY-OSHA CITATION
OSHA cites charcoal company for safety hazards in Missouri
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Federal officials have cited a Georgia-based charcoal manufacturer for exposing employees to safety and health hazards at two Missouri plants. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is recommending fines of nearly $340,000 against Royal Oak Enterprises for violations at plants in Branson and Summersville, Missouri. OSHA cited 19 serious violations at a Royal Oak plant in Branson and 10 at the Summersville plant. The violations include electrical and forklift hazards and exposing employees to silica dust. The company did not immediately return calls seeking comment. It has 15 days to comply or contest the allegations.