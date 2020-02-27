Luverne’s Donta Hall makes NBA debut

DENVER (WSFA) - From Luverne to Tuscaloosa to the NBA, that’s the journey that basketball has taken Luverne native Donta Hall on throughout his career. Hall made his NBA debut Tuesday night with the Detroit Pistons.
Hall was one of two players who signed a 10-day contract with the Pistons last week and saw his first action Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets and scored the first points of his career.
Hall finished with 4 points, 4 rebounds, and an assist in 15 minutes of play. His presence was felt on the court, catching the attention of his head coach.
“Really was impressed with Donta,” said Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey. “Came over a couple of times in the first half, great verticality."
Postgame, Hall said you can expect his effort to be there every day.
“I’m bringing it every day,” he said. “Practice, games – I’m coming. I’m not slowing down no time soon.”
According to Detroit Pistons Web Editor Keith Langlois, Hall could factor into Detroit’s 2020-21 picture, citing Hall’s both Hall’s ability to protect the rim and the energy he provides on defense, as well as his ability to act as a roll man and offensive rebounder on the offensive end.
In college at the University of Alabama, Hall was one of five players in Alabama men’s basketball program history to record 1,000 points, 800 rebounds and 200 blocks in his career.
Hall signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pistons following the 2019 NBA Draft. He’d played with the Pistons’ G-League franchise in Grand Rapids prior to his 10-day deal. He averaged 15.5 points and 10.6 rebounds with the Grand Rapids Drive.
