Man sentenced in fatal July 4 boating crash on Lake Jordan

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Damion Bruno, the man who killed two people and injured five others when he crashed a boat while under the influence, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Bruno pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless murder, expediting the judicial process in a case that’s less than a year old. Devin Clay Jackson, 26, and Travis House, 17, were killed in the July 4, 2019 crash on Lake Jordan in Elmore County.
“That’s what was so good about this particular plea agreement," said Sr. Asst. District Attorney Mandy Johnson. “He pled to information before we even had to go to an Elmore County grand jury.”
Tears poured as loved ones surrounded the victims’ families. Bruno and his parents issued an emotional apology in court. A family member of one victim thanked Bruno for not putting them through a trial.
“We know you would do things differently if we could turn back time, but please realize that we have forgiven you,” the unidentified family member related to Jackson said. “If you need anything from us, please don’t hesitate to give us a call.”
Bruno was sentenced to 30 years for each count of reckless murder, which will be served concurrently, or at the same time. Counts for assault and boating under the influence were dropped.
The state believes justice has been served in this case.
“We met with the family and talked with them before," Johnson explained. “And this is what they wanted to do. And we do feel like 30 years is a very long prison sentence, but the most important thing is for other people to know that if you make the choice to drink and operate a boat and you hurt someone or you kill someone, you’re going to prison.”
