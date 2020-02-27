Mental health initiatives aim to help law enforcement, students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers announced a package of bills they said would increase access to mental health care treatment across the state.
“Mental health affects every segment of our society, and it directly impacts important state government issues like public education, public safety, workforce development, economic expansion, public health, and others,” said House Majority Nataniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville.
One of the bills would put a mental health service coordinator in each school system across the state. Those coordinators would help put students in contact with the correct resources they need.
Other bills would allow law enforcement officers to place individuals who are believed to have mental illness and pose a threat to themselves or others under 72-hour protective custody. This would include transportation to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.
Another proposal would provide law enforcement with mandatory crisis intervention training and continuing education.
