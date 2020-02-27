Montgomery Regional Airport seeing more travelers

“I’m comparing prices on flights and first off, Montgomery is not out of line with other airports and secondly it’s a lot of gas to go to Atlanta. Then in Montgomery, it’s more time with your family. I don’t have to leave overnight. I don’t have to leave as early in the morning. I can have breakfast with my children and still catch the flight out that day and get to my destination. That means a lot to me as a traveler,” said Matson.