Montgomery Regional Airport seeing more travelers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More and more people are choosing to fly Montgomery. The Montgomery Regional Airport is reporting some of its highest numbers in years.
More than 386,000 passengers flew through Montgomery Regional Airport in 2019, the highest total since 2010, and a 14 percent jump from 2018.
“So, we’re very excited about the fact that when we look at the passengers that are here, we’ve seen the busiest quarter, that’s for quarter three calendar year, we’ve seen an additional 525 passengers that came through our airport and that’s due to the increased service that we’ve seen,” said Montgomery Regional Airport Executive Director Marshall Taggart.
The third quarter was busiest single quarter since 2005, and Taggart expects those numbers to continue increasing as the airport continues to expand and improve.
“Additional carousels, baggage carousels, was needed, maybe have two, particularly if we increase the number of carriers. Other thing’s a hotel, a consolidated rental car facility, and of course improvements on our runway and taxiway,” said Taggart.
John Matson flies regularly and says Montgomery Regional Airport makes it easy.
“The parking is easy. Check-in is easy. Security is easy. When you get behind security, there’s a place to eat,” said Matson.
He says time is money...and he saves a lot of it by flying local.
“I’m comparing prices on flights and first off, Montgomery is not out of line with other airports and secondly it’s a lot of gas to go to Atlanta. Then in Montgomery, it’s more time with your family. I don’t have to leave overnight. I don’t have to leave as early in the morning. I can have breakfast with my children and still catch the flight out that day and get to my destination. That means a lot to me as a traveler,” said Matson.
Taggart says right now, their number one priority is to rebuild a new fixed base operator. They’re also conducting an economic impact study to track how the airport financially impacts the city.
Tuesday, the airport began offering a same-day round trip direct flight to and from Washington, D.C.
