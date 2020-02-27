Officials hold SLE Rodeo Kickoff luncheon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The SLE Rodeo returns to the capital city next month, so leaders are getting ready for the show now.
Officials held the kickoff luncheon Thursday to talk about the different events and the responsibilities of its members to make the event a memorable one.
Leaders say it will be a fun time for all ages.
“It’s the greatest show on dirt. Have the kids actually have an opportunity to get down on the arena floor before his performance for a sick bush rotting and then we’ll have a mutton busting opportunity on Friday night. So fun for all ages of the family from little too old,” said Lauren Wilson with the Alabama Cattleman’s Association.
From the Western festival to a calf scramble to stick horse rodeo, the weekend will be full of events.
It’s a family event we think, you know, the kids can start with the Western festival and come out like on Saturday morning and participate in a lot of activities for the kids," said Southeastern Livestock Expo President Jimmy Holliman. “And then our specially acts and our clown they interact with young people and so it’s just good family entertainment.”
The 63rd Annual SLE Rodeo is set for March 19-21 at Garrett Coliseum.
The SLE Rodeo Kickoff Parade will be held downtown Thursday, March 19 from noon to 1 p.m. The weekend wraps up with a PRCA Championship Rodeo performance Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Garrett Coliseum and SLE Team Roping Sunday at W.O. Crawford Arena.
A full list of weekend events can be found here.
