Providence Service: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ The Providence Service Corp. (PRSC) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.
The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $384.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $966,000, or 26 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.51 billion.
Providence Service shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 5% in the last 12 months.
