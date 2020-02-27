Terri Hasdorff running for District 2 congressional seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Terri Hasdorff calls herself a fearless Christian Conservative who, if elected, will put God over government.
“I am somebody who, as a person of faith, cares deeply about protecting values, and the things that make this country great,” said Hasdorff.
Hasdorff said she supports the 2nd Amendment, the sanctity of life, and President Trump’s agenda. Hasdorff said she’ll stand up to what she calls the socialist assault on America.
She talked about her experience during a high school exchange trip to the Soviet Union.
“I was able to see firsthand what communism and socialism looked like," she said. "I can honestly tell you, it was so disturbing to me, seeing the intense poverty, the oppression of the people, the lack of hope.”
There are seven candidates on the Republican ticket. Hasdorff said she’s the only candidate in the race who has spent time working in the United States Congress. She said while working for Speaker Newt Gingrich she helped lead an audit of government finances.
“We uncovered a lot of waste, fraud and abuse, and immediately started putting reforms in place, tightening up the leaky faucets and plugging the holes and making sure that things were done with accountability and transparency," she said. "Those reforms were able to save the taxpayers over $4 billion.”
Hasdorff said she’ll work to bring more resources to District 2, including rural broadband.
You can read more about her plans if elected on her campaign website.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.