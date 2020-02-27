Witnesses take the stand in trial of 2016 murder of Lee Co. taxi cab driver

LEE CO, Ala. (WTVM) - More details were revealed in court Wednesday in the 2016 murder of a Lee County grandfather, a crime that spans communities on both sides of the Chattahoochee River.
This is the second trial for Marquavious Howard for this capital murder case. The first ended in a mistrial.
Investigators and witnesses took the stand to describe evidence collected from two separate scenes, one in Salem where the body was found and one in Columbus, where the victim’s van was located after investigators believe it was set on fire.
Friends and family of Howard sat in a Lee County courtroom Wednesday as Howard is tried for the capital murder of a Lee County taxi driver, shot and killed in 2016.
One witness on the stand described finding the victim, 67-year-old William Foreman, that August morning.
“I approached, calling to see if I could help,” the witness said. “As I got closer, I saw there was nothing I could do. So, I called 911 and went back to my truck.”
According to authorities, Foreman had been shot multiple times after what appeared to be an armed robbery. His body was dumped near the intersection of Lee Road 170 and 401 in Salem.
“[The body was] approximately 10 to 15 feet away form the roadway,” an investigator on the stand said. “There was a wooded line, just prior to that wooded line.”
Foreman’s taxi was found off Old Cusseta Road in Columbus. Investigators said the vehicle had been set on fire.
Howard was first tried last September for the murder but the judge declared a mistrial after a few days of testimony. Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said the first trial ended due to “unsolicited statements” from a witness.
Another man, Martez Simmons, is also facing a capital murder charge for Foreman’s murder. There is no word on when his case might go to trial.
