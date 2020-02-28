Candidate Profile: Thomas Brown Jr. offers solutions for 2nd Congressional District

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thomas Brown Jr. is the youngest candidate running for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District.
“We need some youth in the Republican party,” he said.
But he says it’s not just his age that sets him apart from his opponents.
“I haven’t heard any ideas from my opposition,” he said. “They’re basically running on the Republican platform that they’re pro-life and for guns. I mean, I’m with them, I’m Republican tried and true, but I think I’m coming up with solutions that are hopefully beneficial to society.”
Here are some of his proposed solutions:
- Revive talk of an I-10 connector, bringing economic growth to Dothan
- Create what he calls patient advocates - mediators between doctors and insurance companies that have the best interest of patients at heart
- Work to reduce the federal deficit
“It’s projected by the Congressional Budget Office that we’re going to pay $7 trillion in pure interest over the next 10 years," Brown said of the deficit. "And that $7 trillion is a major concern to me because I believe it’s going to fall on my generation.”
Brown says he also understands the importance of agriculture and the military to Alabama’s 2nd District. And he’s in favor of expanding broadband internet access in rural areas.
Brown is one of several Republicans running in the GOP primary on March 3. The winner goes on to the general election in November. The incumbent in the race, Rep. Martha Roby, is not seeking reelection.
