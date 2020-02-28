Escaped murderer back in custody; captured in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -A manhunt is over in Morgan County. Several law enforcement agencies spent Thursday afternoon actively looking for Daniel Miner, a convicted murderer from a Talladega County work release center over the weekend.
Miner was captured about 7:00 p.m. in a home near Pitts Road between Eva and I-65.
He surrendered voluntarily after being asked seven times by SWAT and U.S. Marshals to come out of the house. One person had already walked out of the home earlier. Huntsville Bomb Squad and Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies were all involved in the capture.
Miner was serving time for a 1990′s murder in Marshall County.
Investigators still don’t know how Miner traveled from Talladega to Morgan County.
This is a developing story. Stay with WAFF 48 for the latest.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.