Faulkner clinches SSAC regular season title in 16th consecutive win

Skundric was fouled immediately on the inbounds. He hit 1 of 2 on the other end to give the Eagles a 100-97 lead. The Roadrunners would call a timeout following Skundric’s make on the second free-throw attempt. Out of the break, they still needed to go the length of the court with 9 seconds remaining. They got down the court, were able to find an open CJ Perry on the perimeter who pulled the trigger on the potential game-tying shot but it rimmed out, handing Dalton State its third loss in both conference play and overall.