First Alert: Dry through Sunday, rain returns next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama woke up to a cold Friday morning; temperatures dropped into the upper 20s to lower 30s. The good news? Sunshine will warm us into the upper 50s. No rain, no snow, no storms - no problems!
Cool, dry weather continues for the weekend! Sunshine buys us some lower 60s by Saturday afternoon, then we’ll warm into the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. Both days will be mainly sunny and dry. A weak upper trough could bring a few sprinkles and/or snow flurries to the northern counties of Alabama tonight into tomorrow, but our area stays dry.
There is still considerable uncertainty about the details of our next storm system. Early signs have pointed toward a chance of some strong storms, but there are still more questions than answers regarding any severe storm risk. We will watch new data as it arrives, and with this new data, we’ll eventually be able to more clearly define the timing, impact and risk level associated with this system. Regardless of strong storms, it’s likely that this system will drop *more* heavy rainfall.
An additional 1-3″ of rain is a good bet as this system swings through, perhaps more if it slows down as the latest European model suggests.
