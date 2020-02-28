Food for Thought 2/27

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Jones School of Law ‘Coffee Cup’ (5345 Atlanta Hwy.): 99
Jimmy John’s (130 Commerce St.): 98
Cafe Siena (5345 Atlanta Hwy.): 98
Gordon Persons Grill (50 N. Ripley St.): 98
Faulkner University Cafe (5345 Atlanta Hwy.): 97
Can A Brotha’ Get A Slice (1935 Mulberry St.): 95
Red Lobster (300 Eastdale Cir.): 95
Low Scores
Wintzell’s Oyster House (105 Commerce St.): 85
Priority items: oysters/scallops in reach-in cooler at improper temperature; roaches in kitchen
Jim 'N Nicks BBQ (6415 Atlanta Hwy.): 91
Priority item: cheese, potato salad, tomatoes in reach-in cooler at improper temperature
Saza’s Serious Italian Food (130 Commerce St.): 92
Priority item: mold in ice machine
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.