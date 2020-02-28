Game-winner solidifies Calhoun as Class 2A Boys champs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Is there any better way to win a state title than a game-winning three in the final seconds? Inversely, is there anything more heartbreaking than losing the state championship game on a three in the final seconds?
For Calhoun (21-12), jubilation and excitement. For Barbour County (25-12), an inexplicable feeling of heartbreak and emptiness following JD Davison’s three-point shot that swished through the net in the final seconds to deliver a 64-61 win to Calhoun over Barbour County in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 2A Boys State Championship Game.
With the game tied 61-61, Davison stood dribbling the final seconds of the clock away before going into action with just over 3 seconds remaining. He began to drive towards his defender before stopping on a dime and stepping back into a three-pointer. As the final seconds ticked away, the ball traveled through the air and synched nothing but nylon with just over one second remaining.
With 1.1 remaining on the clock, Barbour County got one last Hail Mary attempt. The ball was launched down the court on the inbounding pass, caught inside the three-point line and hoisted in vain, resulting in Calhoun’s fourth state title in school history; the first since 2003.
Davison, only a junior, finished as MVP as he went off for 34 points, 10 boards, 3 steals and a block in the win.
Nearly half of Calhoun’s points came from the three-point line where they shot 10-for-23 for the game.
For Barbour County, they were led by dominant performances from Javier Walker and Ralpheal Williams. Walker finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Williams finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds.
