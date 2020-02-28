Jay Wolf Honored by Montgomery Sunrise Rotary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Sunrise Rotary has selected Dr. Jay Wolf, pastor of Montgomery First Baptist Church, as its honoree at the club’s Annual Commitment to Service Award Charity Gala Friday.
Each year, Montgomery Sunrise Rotary recognizes someone for service to the Montgomery River Region.
“I am extremely humbled and honored because these dear friends have acknowledged that I’ve made a contribution to our community,” said Wolf. “I’ve chosen to live here because I want people who are from this area to know what an amazing place God has crafted for Montgomery. Montgomery is a place of extraordinary people and opportunity. There are a lot of people who have a Christian world view. They’re compassionate, they’re the good Samaritans. They help pick up hurting people."
Wolf has been pastor of Montgomery First Baptist Church for nearly 30 years and has a long career of service to the community, but says he never expected any recognition.
“Nobody seeks honors. I think that if you do what the Lord wants you to do, if you follow His calling, if you serve His people, if you try to do what’s right when you’re responsible and responsive, then I believe that God allows blessings to follow you,” Wolf said.
Rotary officials say when they were reviewing nominations, Wolf was the perfect recipient.
“He has a heart for the city. He has a heart for Christ, and he just does so much for not only his church family, his own family, but the city of Montgomery in general,” said Cheryl Johnson.
There will be a reception held at 6 p.m. There will also be a silent auction for River Region charities. WSFA will be there to bring you coverage.
