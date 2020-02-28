Montana State looks to sweep N. Arizona

LEADING THE CHARGE: Northern Arizona's Cameron Shelton has averaged 14.1 points, six rebounds and 4.4 assists while Brooks DeBisschop has put up 12 points and eight rebounds. For the Bobcats, Harald Frey has averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Amin Adamu has put up 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.FREY IS A FORCE: Frey has connected on 33.1 percent of the 166 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 27 over his last five games. He's also made 88.2 percent of his foul shots this season.