Nancy Worley weighs options after Ala. Democratic party case dismissed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nancy Worley is weighing her next steps after a circuit court judge dismissed her lawsuit Thursday that alleged a faction of the Alabama Democratic Party held illegal elections.
“We are discussing our options. Appeal Judge Griffin’s decision, file in federal court, or stop any action and rest!” Worley said in a text message.
The lawsuit attempted to determine who is in control over the Alabama Democratic Party’s leadership. Last year, a separate faction of the party elected Rep. Chris England as the chair.
Worley and her supporters claimed an election to install England as the party leader was illegitimate despite it being supported by the Democratic National Committee.
Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Greg Griffin said he dismissed the case because the court “lacks jurisdiction over what appears to be an intra-political-party dispute regarding the officer elections and governance” of the party.
England said the party now needs to focus on the upcoming elections.
“We’ve got many candidates running for various offices across the state who are going to need our support," England said.
England’s call-to-action also centered around unifying the party.
“I hope for everybody in the party, that this is behind us now and that we can start rebuilding and moving forward," he said.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.