Pike County wins Class 3A Boys title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in school history, the Pike County Bulldogs are state champions. The Bulldogs (24-6) defeated Lauderdale County (26-8) 59-45 in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 3A Boys Championship.
Behind a gigantic game from a 6-foot-8 Andres Burney, Pike County was able to hold off the Tigers inside the BJCC Legacy Center. Burney scored 21 points and pulled down 24 rebounds to go along with 8 blocks while committing zero fouls in the championship game. He was named the tournament’s MVP.
Burney had more rebounds by himself than the entire Lauderdale County team (22). The Tigers were also held to just 27.6 percent shooting from the field.
Lauderdale County was led by Eric Fuqua’s 25 points.
