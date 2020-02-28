Pike Lib introduces new head football coach

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike Lib Patriots have a new head football coach. All students were present at an assembly Thursday morning as the school introduced Mario White as its new head football coach and athletic director.
White comes to the Patriots after serving as a strength and conditioning coach at the University of Alabama. He worked directly with Scott Cochran in Tuscaloosa.
White also served as the head coach for the junior varsity football team at Tuscaloosa Academy. Now he’s a part of the Pike Lib family and he’s excited to be a part of it.
“We are just happy to be a part of this new community,” said White. “We just believe our new mission now is in Troy and we can’t want to pour into the children and the people of Troy.”
Patriots were 3-8 last season. White will look to lead them back into the playoff picture in 2020.
