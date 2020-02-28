55th annual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee kicks off

This year is the 55th annual jubilee. This annual event in Selma commemorates “Bloody Sunday,” which occurred March 7, 1965, when a group of about 525 African-American demonstrators gathered at Browns Chapel to demand the right to vote. They walked six blocks to Broad Street, then across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where they were met by more than 50 state troopers and a few dozen posse-men on horseback.